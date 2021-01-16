UVA Swimming & Diving sweeps Virginia Tech in home opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept their meet against Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.
The #2 UVA women defeated the #15 Hokies 202.5-96.5, while the #10 Wahoo men topped #15 Virginia Tech 161-137.
Kate Douglass led Virginia with three individual wins, and one relay win, with a time of 53.35 in the 100-yard backstroke, 48.80 in the 100-yard freestyle, and 1:57.05 in the 200-yard individual medley.
She was also the leadoff swimmer for the 200-yard medley relay team.
Senior Matthew Otto, junior Justin Grender, and freshman Matt Brownstead all won multiple events for the UVA men.
Virginia will be back in the pool next weekend, when they travel to face UNC on Friday, and take on NC State on Saturday.
