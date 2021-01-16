Navigating the VDH website for information on COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Finding all the correct, viable information about COVID-19 can be confusing even in the best of times. That’s why access to important information such as the COVID-19 vaccine should be made as clear as possible, and so we have created this list. In it we will hopefully guide you on how to navigate the VDH website, along with phone numbers, should there be any user trouble.
The city of Richmond is currently in Phase 1a of its vaccination plan. This should change on Jan. 18 as the city enters Phase 1b, meaning those who are frontline essential workers will be qualified to get the vaccine. This includes everyone working in:
- Police, Fire, and Hazmat
- Corrections, and homeless shelter workers
- Childcare/K-12 Teachers/Staff
- Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)
- Manufacturing
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- Mail carriers (USPS and private)
- Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public facing judicial workers)
Although Richmond should enter Phase 1b on Jan. 18, other counties and cities across Virginia could enter at different times. To find out when your area is going into the next phase - click HERE. Then find your location in the drop-down menu and click on it.
Another tool available on VDH’s website is a questionnaire to determine which group you are in to receive the vaccine. It’s under ‘Find Out Which Phase You Are Eligible For.’ Simply click on ‘Get Started’ and fill out the survey as accurately as possible. Remember, Phase 1a is already underway, Phase 1b should start on Jan. 18, and Phase 1c should be scheduled in the near future. This should give you a clear idea of when you can get your vaccine.
Under these links, there is another resource called ‘Frequently Asked Questions.’ This should answer more specific questions you may have, and if more help is required you can always call at 877-275-8343.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.