Legal Aid Justice Center adds new Deputy Director for Advocacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) is making a big change to its organization to keep up with recent growth.
The LAJC has named its former managing attorney Elaine Poon as its first-ever Deputy Director for Advocacy. The change was made in part due to the amount and type of work the center has taken on in recent years. In the new job, Poon will help set the vision and direction for the organization, while making sure it is cohesive in working to advance the LAJC’s mission.
“I’m very excited about bringing the racial justice lens and kind of the accountability into everything we do in every last step, internally and externally in our work, but also in the way that we work as an organization,” Poon said.
She says she sees her role as amplifying the work already being done on the ground by LAJC attorneys.
