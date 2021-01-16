‘Lace ‘em up tight’ -- #18 UVA ready to battle #12 Clemson in ACC showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will be taking on a ranked opponent for the second time this season, and the first time in conference play, when the 18th-ranked Cavaliers travel to face #12 Clemson on Saturday.
The Tigers are led by former Blue Ridge star Aamir Simms.
Simms leads Clemson in points and rebounds, and he’s second in assists.
The senior is shooting 56-percent from the field, and 35-percent from three-point range.
The Tigers currently have the No. 1 scoring defense in the league, allowing just 57.6 points per game.
Virginia is No. 2, at 60.3 PPG.
Clemson will be playing its first game since January 5th, after a pause for COVID-19 issues.
They have a record of 9-1 overall, and 3-1 in the ACC.
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett says the Tigers are a reflection of their head coach, Brad Brownell.
“They’re athletic, and they’re real tough, and physical,” says Bennett. “I have to watch more, but I’ve always been impressed, and I think Brad does a great job. They play hard defensively. They’re on the glass, and they make you earn what you get. You better lace ‘em up tight, because that’s the way he’s developed them.”
Virginia and Clemson tip-off on Saturday at six o’clock in South Carolina.
