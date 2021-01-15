January Chills Return. Few Rain/Snow Showers Saturday PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly rain showers and higher elevation snow showers are tapering off tonight. A strong cold front will cross the Mid-Atlantic region overnight. Breezy behind the front for Saturday, sun in the morning gives way to mostly cloudy skies, along with with a few passing afternoon rain and or snow showers. A colder, but more seasonable weekend. Next week looks dry to start. The end of next week, may bring the return of more storminess with rain and or snow.