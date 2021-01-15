January Chills Return. Few Rain/Snow Showers Saturday PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly rain showers and higher elevation snow showers are tapering off tonight. A strong cold front will cross the Mid-Atlantic region overnight. Breezy behind the front for Saturday, sun in the morning gives way to mostly cloudy skies, along with with a few passing afternoon rain and or snow showers. A colder, but more seasonable weekend. Next week looks dry to start. The end of next week, may bring the return of more storminess with rain and or snow.
Tonight: Variable clouds, areas of dense fog - freezing fog. Watch for icy spots! Lows 26-33.
Saturday: Early sun then Mostly cloudy, breezy, passing PM rain and or snow showers. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Monday - Martin Luther King Day: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 40s to near 50. Lows low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain and or snow showers possible. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s.
