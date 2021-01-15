Vaccine In Virginia: Dr. Danny Avula discusses COVID-19 vaccine rollout

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the rollout of vaccines in Virginia continues, so many of you have questions.
Right now more than 240,000 people in the Commonwealth have received a COVID-19 shot. There’s much more supply available and more coming. As Virginia works to streamline the process, health officials are asking for patience.
Can you get the shot at a family practice?
“There have been a lot of providers who signed up to become vaccinators over a month ago. Some of the systems the CDC had set up were a little bit challenging so we’re just now getting providers on board,” Avula answered.
He says while some 4,000 doctors’ offices have applied to provide shots, only 1,100 are approved as of now. In a matter of days, many of those primary care docs and even pharmacies will begin administering them, but remember the shots are only being given out to the most vulnerable first.
“If we get past this period of angst, people are going to get their vaccinations. It just may take a few weeks longer than they want…If you can wait, wait so that we can make sure the people who need it most can get vaccinated,” Avula added.
If I have a medical condition, do I need documentation from my doctor?
“So if you have a medical condition and previously was in 1c, you are now in 1b. What we do not want to do is create constraints, like having people have to prove what their medical history is,” Avula answered. That’s why the Commonwealth is working on opening up large-scale, mass vaccination sites.
What happens once I get the shot? How does my life change?
“While we know the vaccine is incredibly effective and incredibly safe, there are a few things we don’t know. For example, once you’re vaccinated, can you still be a carrier of COVID and potentially transmit it to someone else?” Avula admitted.
