UVA Health helping Blue Ridge Health District with its COVID-19 vaccination efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health will be assisting the Blue Ridge Health District with its vaccination efforts to help speed up the COVID-19 shot process.
On Friday, the health system announced it will be sending vaccinators from its hospital to the health district early next week.
“We’re continuing to vaccinate our employees and we’re working right now to look at how we’re going to be moving into phase 1b and 1c and in concert with the Blue Ridge Health District,” Dr. Costi Sifri of UVA Health said.
With the percent positivity rate at 10%, Sifri says there’s still reason to be concerned.
“That suggests there’s a lot of virus transmission in the community. Probably reflective of what has occurred in part from the holidays, so there’s been opportunities from transmission that occurred at that time,” Sifri said. “It suggests there’s people that may be infected that don’t know about their transmissions could still be percolating within our area.”
Currently, more than 10,000 UVA Health employees across the state have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine and roughly 1,800 are fully vaccinated.
