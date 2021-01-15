JBD Event Catering & Soul Food helping to feed those in need every Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pandemic has made it harder for some folks to put food on the table, but now some people in Charlottesville are stepping up to cater to those who may be hungry.
JBD Event Catering & Soul Food, Dejua’s Creations, and Hands of Favor are coming together to provide free meals every Friday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. until March for anyone in need.
“Today we have a nice hot cooked meal. It is spaghetti with garlic bread and corn. We have bottled waters and baked goods from Dejua’s Creations. Along with that we have our safety which is from Hands of Favor. They have hand sanitizer and masks,” Jeanetha Brown-Douglas, the owner of JBD Event Catering & Soul Food, said.
On Fridays, people can walk into JBD Event Catering located at 313 2nd Street Southeast in Charlottesville and grab a hot meal.
“It’s just near and dear to my heart. My mom worked for the city for about 35 to 40 years and I just want to continue to let people know that somebody out there cares and somebody really wants to do good,” Brown-Douglas said.
If you’re interested in volunteering or donating to this initiative, you can email blacklikej@aol.com to let them know you would like to help.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.