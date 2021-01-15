Henrico police seek information after resident receives racist letter in mail

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are seeking community help after at least one resident received a letter in the mail with a racist message from a known hate group.
In a statement, Henrico police said a Sandston resident reported receiving the letter this week with “a disturbing message concerning political retribution from a known hate group.”
The division is working this case closely with federal partners, including the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
“We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our community members,” said Chief Eric English. “Acts of intimidation will not be tolerated in our community. Anyone committing criminal acts will be charged accordingly.”
NBC12 was sent a copy of the letter by the resident. Warning, the letter has several derogatory innuendos and words are misspelled.
Greeting fellow Patriot!
These BLACK cost us the election of our GREAT LEADER and cauzed the death of one of our fellow Patriots on Wednsday. All over the America, we plan to send them a message on Inoguration Day.
Passing through this neighborhood, we seen some Black but not exactly sure where they live. We ask that on the morning of January 18th, that you place a watermelon slice or a box of KFC Chicken on the road in front of their homes so we can identify where they live. We wanna make sure we get to the right houses. Thank you for your assistances in helping to Make America Great Again!
-Loyal White Knights
The return address on the envelope was addressed to the National Rifle Association of America in Fairfax. However, the postmark is out of Richmond.
“This is not an NRA mailing,” a spokesman for the NRA said.
Henrico police said patrols have been increased in and around the community where the letter was received.
Anyone who has received a letter similar in nature, or has information regarding this case, should contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000, U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at P3Tips.com or (804) 780-1000.
