Eye to the sky

Rain and a few snow showers

By David Rogers | January 15, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 7:53 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a cold front to our west that has already spread clouds across the region. Morning hours should remain dry, however, showers are expected to develop this afternoon. As colder air begins to filter in a few snow showers will be possible as well. Cooler and more seasonal temperatures will be on tap this Weekend and throughout much of next week. Skies will clear Sunday. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

