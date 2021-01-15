Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a cold front to our west that has already spread clouds across the region. Morning hours should remain dry, however, showers are expected to develop this afternoon. As colder air begins to filter in a few snow showers will be possible as well. Cooler and more seasonal temperatures will be on tap this Weekend and throughout much of next week. Skies will clear Sunday. Have a great and safe Weekend !