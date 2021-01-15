Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a cold front to our west that has already spread clouds across the region. Morning hours should remain dry, however, showers are expected to develop this afternoon. As colder air begins to filter in a few snow showers will be possible as well. Cooler and more seasonal temperatures will be on tap this Weekend and throughout much of next week. Skies will clear Sunday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Thursday: Partly sunny, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.