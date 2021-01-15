Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front and low pressure has spread cloudiness throughout our area. Rain showers will move in later Today. As colder air begins to filter in, a few snow showers are possible Tonight and Saturday. As the system moves away, skies will clear by Sunday. Seasonal temperatures will be with throughout much of next week. We’ll have another chance for rain by Thursday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today; Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Rain & showers, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, high: low 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around fifty...Low: around 30
Thursday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, with showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
