Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front and low pressure has spread cloudiness throughout our area. Rain showers will move in later Today. As colder air begins to filter in, a few snow showers are possible Tonight and Saturday. As the system moves away, skies will clear by Sunday. Seasonal temperatures will be with throughout much of next week. We’ll have another chance for rain by Thursday. Have a great and safe Weekend !