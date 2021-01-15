Albemarle County schools reverse course on athletics, discuss shifting school plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Albemarle County Public Schools prepare for a return to fully-virtual learning, there are concerns from both teachers and students. They were heard at Thursday evening’s virtual school board meeting and ranged from athletics and extracurricular activities, to the availability of vaccinations, and when a return to the classroom might be possible.
Fully virtual learning in the county starts on Tuesday because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, but part of the county’s plan is to re-evaluate which stage schools will be in for the following week.
That has some, including a third grade teacher who spoke with NBC29 anonymously, concerned.
“Having the week-to-week decisions sounds like a nightmare,” that teacher said.
She said it presents a challenge because there’s no consistency.
“We can’t suddenly switch the lessons between two mediums in a moment’s notice,” she said.
It was a message echoed by some school board members, including Judy Le and Katrina Callsen.
“Sometimes that flexibility of thinking of things week-to-week is harder for parents and caregivers who have less flexible jobs,” Le said. “They’re our most vulnerable students.”
Callsen reflected on public commenters who said, “It feels like it’s week-to-week even if that hasn’t been the implication.”
Superintendent Matt Haas justified this proposal by explaining the importance of choice.
“I’m sure it can be disruptive, however, this week we were able to have our elementary school students who wanted to come into school be able to come into school,” he said.
The third grade teacher who spoke with NBC29 does believe that moving back stages is for the best.
“I’m frequently saying: ‘put your mask on, make sure it’s covering your nose, six feet,’ and just keeping everyone separate.”
But it does make her worry about students without strong internet access.
“I just don’t think it feels equitable for those students to just be like, ‘well, sorry, here’s some independent work.’”
There were also many concerns from students about athletics and extracurricular activities, which was just days away from being canceled once ACPS moved back to Stage 1. Board members acknowledged the large number of advocacy emails and phone calls from students, including Western Albemarle High School Junior Luca Tesoriere.
“We can’t do all the regular activities that we would normally be able to do, and sports kind of gives us that escape that we’re all looking for,” Tesoriere said. He’s a member of the WAHS varsity basketball team.
In a reversal, the school board voted 6-1 to allow extracurricular activities - even in Stage 1.
“Athletics was a big part of my high school and college career and if we can make it safely I think we owe it to our high school kids to try,” said Board Member David Oberg, who voted yes.
Le was the lone board member to object.
“It’s hard to get my head around saying our buildings are not safe for students who have insufficient internet access or who have special needs or are English language learners,” she said. “But they’re safe enough for these activities where their respirations higher.”
Many board members cited the importance of these activities for the mental health of students and also pointed out that participation in the activities is voluntary.
“For me, the voluntary part of it is not as compelling of an argument because most of the post-holiday COVID surges have been from people doing voluntary activities,” Le said.
Callsen made a point about what would happen if the board halted the activities.
“If we stopped sports for the next 2 weeks, it’s not that these kids go home and do nothing,” she said. “They go out and they still go exercise and they go to the gym and they still meet up and it’s without an adult there who are making sure they’re wearing their mask and distancing.”
As for the scheduled discussion about moving forward phases, the schools say they are “operationally” ready to move to Stage 4, but a formal recommendation will wait until health metrics allow so.
“Saying that we would not bring the children in, and not give the families their choice to bring the children in if they want it, until we have all of our employees having both rounds of the vaccination, I personally as the superintendent would not make that recommendation,” Superintendent Haas said. “I believe that would be too long for now for the families that really want the choice.”
