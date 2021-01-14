UVA law professor discusses the significance of President Trump’s second impeachment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the second time Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
“What matters is whether the Senate convicts him on the articles of impeachment brought by the House,” UVA law professor, Charles Barzun said.
President Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
“These are unusual times. We live in constitutional times. None of this is at all normal. It might become the new normal and I hope not. These are exceptional circumstances that we are in now,” Barzun said.
Barzun says this impeachment is very different than the first one that took place against the president.
“What you’re really seeing here is kind of a constitutional moment where there seems to be a bipartisan consensus growing. What Trump has done is beyond the pale of permissible politics,” Barzun said.
With the House’s vote to impeach President Trump, the Senate will now decide whether or not to convict him on the article of impeachment. The question now is when that will happen, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will not push the issue immediately.
