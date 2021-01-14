PHA seeks volunteers to run errands for Scottsville seniors in isolation

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers in Scottsville are stepping up to the plate for friends and neighbors.
The Piedmont Housing Alliance (PHA) put out an urgent call for help, looking for volunteers to run errands for elderly and disabled people at the Scottsville School Apartments. PHA Community Services Coordinator Michael Monaco says, so far, the response is great, but the alliance needs more help.
“With everyone quarantining, it becomes even more important to try and help seniors get access to necessary things like medicine and groceries without endangering them and without asking them to put themselves in danger or leave the house at a time when that’s not safe,” Monaco said.
PHA volunteers also have opportunities to help with food distributions at other senior properties across central Virginia. If you wish to volunteer, email Michael Monaco at mmonaco@piedmonthousing.org.
