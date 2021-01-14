Fatal crash in Charlottesville under investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down a main artery in and out of the city.
Officers have released few details, but it appears three vehicle were involved, including a pickup truck on its side and a car that appears to have its airbags deployed.
The crash happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. along the Route 250 Bypass near Locust Avenue. CPD confirmed one person has died.
The bypass was quickly shut down and stayed closed as investigators collected evidence from the scene. The road reopened just before 10:00p.m.
