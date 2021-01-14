Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley lawmakers split along party lines on impeachment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s congressional lawmakers are split, relatively along party lines, when it comes to the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. The house formally voted to impeach him Wednesday.
Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat who represents the 7th district which includes Louisa, Orange and Culpeper Counties, voted in favor after co-sponsoring the articles of impeachment.
She says this is a sad time for the nation’s history, and that Trump incited the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol last week.
“It’s about so much more than this one man, and this one time in history. It is about the presidency. It is about demonstrating what we should and do expect and what I absolutely never acceptable,” Spanberger said.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Republican congressmen Bob Good and Ben Cline voted against the articles.
Good, who represents Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the rest of the 5th district, spoke on the house floor today. He said the impeachment is just “political action intended to tarnish the legacy of a highly-successful president.” He added the move, “will only serve to further offend the 75 million people who voted for President Trump and further deepen the division within our nation.”
Cline also spoke on the house floor. He represents the 6th district, which covers a swath of the Shenandoah Valley.
“A violent mob including many with the most hostile intentions broke past security barriers and unleashed destruction and chaos in the Capitol. When it was over, six individuals were dead including two Capitol police officers,” Cline said. “I’ve always supported citizens to peacefully assemble but those who breach the Capitol and assaulted and killed Capitol police should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If their intent was to stop the constitutional requirement of this body to count electoral votes, they should be charged and prosecuted for insurrection in the government.”
Cline went on to say “we are a nation of laws and not of men” and the legal standard for incitement of violence has not been met.
“We are rushing through an impeachment without all of the facts and evidence, and without due process. We don’t know what kind of information the offenders have, what evidence will come out through their trials whether it bolsters the majority’s claims or the minority’s views, whether it implicates other individuals groups or other officials in the attack on this hallowed institution. We just don’t know and that’s why we must treat the power of impeachment and our responsibilities as holders of this power with the seriousness and solemnity it deserves,” Cline said.
Enough republicans voted in favor of impeachment that a trial will be held in the Senate.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.