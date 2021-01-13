What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold start, sunshine and southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 50s. Our dry stretch of weather will stick around through the end of the week. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is moving east. Rain and snow showers are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Skies will clear during the day Saturday with more seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !