What a day !

Sunny and pleasant

By David Rogers | January 13, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 7:49 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold start, sunshine and southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 50s. Our dry stretch of weather will stick around through the end of the week. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is moving east. Rain and snow showers are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Skies will clear during the day Saturday with more seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: around 30

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s....Low: low 30s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Early rain & snow showers, clearing, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

