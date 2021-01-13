What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold start, sunshine and southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 50s. Our dry stretch of weather will stick around through the end of the week. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is moving east. Rain and snow showers are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Skies will clear during the day Saturday with more seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: around 30
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s....Low: low 30s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Early rain & snow showers, clearing, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.