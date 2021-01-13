Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will dominate our weather for the next 36 hours. Sunshine and a southerly wind will deliver above normal conditions. A cold front to our west is heading east. While Thursday will probably be the warmest day this week, Friday will feature a few changes. By Friday night, rain and snow showers will be possible. Seasonal conditions will return for the Weekend and much of next week. Have a great and safe day !