Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will dominate our weather for the next 36 hours. Sunshine and a southerly wind will deliver above normal conditions. A cold front to our west is heading east. While Thursday will probably be the warmest day this week, Friday will feature a few changes. By Friday night, rain and snow showers will be possible. Seasonal conditions will return for the Weekend and much of next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & not as cold, Low: around 30
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Early rain & snow showers, clearing, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low
