Senior Alert issued for missing man last seen in Richmond
Marvin Grantum (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 13, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 4:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert was issued on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department for a missing man who was last seen in Richmond.

Police are looking for Marvin Grantum, 69, who was last seen on Jan. 13 found 5:47 a.m. on Broad Rock Boulevard.

He is possibly wearing a blue plaid shirt and dark striped colored pants.

Police said Grantum suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department at 804-675-5280.

