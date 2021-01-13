Senior Alert issued for missing man last seen in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert was issued on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department for a missing man who was last seen in Richmond.
Police are looking for Marvin Grantum, 69, who was last seen on Jan. 13 found 5:47 a.m. on Broad Rock Boulevard.
He is possibly wearing a blue plaid shirt and dark striped colored pants.
Police said Grantum suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department at 804-675-5280.
