Random Row Brewing Co. showing artwork from BozART Fine Art Collective

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - BozART Fine Art Collective is having an art exhibit at Random Row Brewing Company during the months of January and February.
The show is displaying artwork from more than a dozen artists from the group.
This is the third year the collective has worked with Random Row Brewing Co. to have a place to show off the artwork.
“We’ve had so many places close or exhibits canceled, but this one is just such a nice ongoing collaboration.” member Terry Coffey said.
BozART shows work through art exhibits at local and regional galleries, restaurants, centers and vineyards throughout central Virginia.
