Pleasant and Milder Thursday. Changes Arrive Later Friday Into Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant and mild stretch of mid January weather will continue into Thursday, before we see some changes unfold. High pressure will hold over the Mid-Atlantic through the end of the week. As we move into Friday evening into Saturday morning, a strong cold front will cross the Mid-Atlantic region with some rain showers. At this time. the higher elevations of the mountains will likely see snow showers. Windy behind the front for Saturday. Overall, a colder, but more seasonable weekend. Early next week looks dry to start. The end of next week, may bring the return of more storminess with rain and or snow.