Pleasant and Milder Thursday. Changes Arrive Later Friday Into Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant and mild stretch of mid January weather will continue into Thursday, before we see some changes unfold. High pressure will hold over the Mid-Atlantic through the end of the week. As we move into Friday evening into Saturday morning, a strong cold front will cross the Mid-Atlantic region with some rain showers. At this time. the higher elevations of the mountains will likely see snow showers. Windy behind the front for Saturday. Overall, a colder, but more seasonable weekend. Early next week looks dry to start. The end of next week, may bring the return of more storminess with rain and or snow.
Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows 25-30.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Turning cloudy, late evening rain showers - some mountain snow showers. Highs lows 50s. Lows low 30s.
Saturday: AM rain and or snow shower, breezy, colder, variable clouds. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Monday - Martin Luther King Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 40s.
