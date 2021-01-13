No. 18 Virginia beats Notre Dame 80-68; Improves to 4-0 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five different players scored in double-figures, and the No. 18 Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Notre Dame 80-68 on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.
UVA hit 12-of-24 three-point attempts as a team. Jay Huff hit four triples, and scored a game-high 18 points.
Huff says, “There are games where I don’t get any open three’s, and I don’t take any three’s. But there’s games like today, where I made a couple, and I was feeling it, and I decided to take a couple others. One game I might score, like today I scored 18. The next game I might score four, but as long as we have the balance, then it’s not a problem. Different guys step up in different roles in different games.”
Head coach Tony Bennett says, “We’re a different team this year, so we’re trying to utilize different guys strengths. Sam can stretch it, and certainly Jay. There was some real nice ball movement, and rhythm three’s. That really is something, obviously, that he can do.”
Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Casey Morsell had 15 points off the bench.
Morsell was playing his first game after spending the last two weeks in COVID-19 protocol.
“This journey has consisted of a lot of ups and downs, both on and off the court,” says Morsell. “To come out here and see something go my way, it feels good.”
Junior Kihei Clark dished out six assists to go along with his 12 points, and Trey Murphy III scored 10 points.
Virginia (8-2, 4-0 ACC) led by as many as 24 points in the second half, and they are 2-0 against the Fighting Irish this season, after winning 66-57 in South Bend on Dec. 30th.
UVA will be back in action on Saturday at 12th ranked Clemson.
