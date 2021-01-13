Madison County supports medical cannabis growing facility

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Board of Supervisors is giving its support for a medical cannabis grow site to be established in the county.
Virginia wants to have a dispensary in each of the five health service areas across the commonwealth, and Health Service Area One is currently vacant.
Madison Co. Planner Ligon Webb says the county has done all it can do so far.
“The board kind of just did what other communities have done, which is saying, ‘sure, something that comes and supports jobs and is legal for the commonwealth,’ then they don’t have any problem with throwing their support behind it,” Webb said.
If Madison County is selected for the site, the facility would be placed at the old Box In Box Out location off of U.S. Route 29.
The decision is still in the early stages with no set timeline on when a decision could be announced.
The Virginia Board of Pharmacy will make the decision on where the region’s dispensary will be.
