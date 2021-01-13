Deadline extended for Charlottesville COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is giving people more time to apply for relief on their utility bills through the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program.
The new deadline to submit an intake form is January 29.
“It is a grant we received from the CARES fund through the state, and it is for people that are delinquent with their utility bills due to an issue with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Charlottesville Director of Utilities Lauren Hildebrand said.
Hildebrand says those who qualify for this money have already been notified: “The city has reached out to folks that are eligible based on the state requirements, so all of those people that are eligible we’ve sent a letter to.”
Those who qualify for this CARES Act funding receive water, wastewater, and natural gas utility service from the city.
Hildebrand says people who may qualify for the grant should expect another postcard in the mail notifying them that the deadline was extended.
If you have received a message from Charlottesville stating you may qualify for relief on your utility bills, you can fill out an intake form if you’re a residential customer or if you’re a non-residential customer at Charlottesville.org.
