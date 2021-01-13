Charlottesville schools talk potential safety, security options

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School safety and security was under the microscope Tuesday night in Charlottesville.
Charlottesville City Schools hosted a virtual forum Tuesday, January 12, to discuss the use of school resource officers (SROs), which are already no longer in CCS buildings, as well as other security measures.
Those talks included hearing from representatives from schools in Alexandria and Toronto about their models for safety.
The Charlottesville Schools Safety Committee is evaluating future options. You can learn more about the committee and CCS safety plans here.
