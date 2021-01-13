Update: AMBER Alert canceled for baby last seen in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police announced early Wednesday, January 13, that the AMBER Alert has been canceled.
Authorities say the child has been safely located, and the alleged abductor is in custody.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE 1-12-2021: Tuesday night, Virginia State Police issued an amber alert for a baby believed to be abducted in Louisa County.
Killian Briers is about seven-months old, weighs almost 19 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in Louisa on January 10.
Authorities now believe he was abducted by Lauren Lloyd. She has red hair and stands about 5′ 3″.
They may be traveling in a white 2008 Honda Accord with Virginia tag UJY6994.
If you see them or know anything about where they may be, call state police at 1-800-822-4453 or the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-540-967-1234.
