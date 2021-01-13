ACPS Superintendent to recommend return to all-virtual instruction

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools anticipate returning to all-virtual instruction next week.
Superintendent Matt Haas told families in a letter Wednesday that he will make that recommendation to the school board Thursday night.
He said the increase in COVID cases following the holidays means now is not the time for face-to-face instruction.
ACPS is also changing how it announces its instructional stages. Beginning January 27, the division will announce the stage for the following week each Wednesday. Additional details on the various instructional stages can be found on the ACPS Stages of Returning web page.
