VCU Police search for arson suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An arson investigation is underway on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus after a dumpster was purposely torched along West Grace Street.
VCU Police and Richmond Police responded to the 500 block of West Grace Street just after 8 p.m. Sunday, January 10, for a report of a dumpster on fire in a private lot. Officers say a man wearing a black jacket and khaki pants set something on fire, threw it into the dumpster and walked away.
A photo from the scene shows damage to the outside of VCU’s Henry Street Deck.
The suspect was last seen getting on a GRTC Pulse bus near Shafer Street that was heading east on Broad Street.
If you have information about this crime, leave a tip with VCU Police by calling (804) 828-1196.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.