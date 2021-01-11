Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Eating for Immune Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When thinking about the foods we put in our body, it is important to focus on things that can help our bodies fight illness.
“There are a lot of foods we can consume to help us improve our immune system and help us feel healthier especially in those harder months, you know winter when we’re in more,” said Patricia Tyndale, RD, clinical dietician at Sentara Martha Jefferson.
Specifically, in the thick of the colder months, much of the work we do to keep our families healthy starts in the kitchen.
“We always have to make sure we’re getting plenty of vitamin C foods. That’s going to be your berries, plenty of apples and oranges, all your citrus fruits will be great,” noted Tyndale.
Additionally, experts say that when in the grocery store, add vitamin A foods to your cart. “That would be things like sweet potatoes and carrots as examples,” said Tyndale.
Hydrating is also important, whether it be through soups or drinks like tea. “I think drinking hot teas have a lot of benefit. Things like more natural teas, like ginger, those have a lot of benefit for a lot of people,” shared Tyndale.
And finally, don’t forget about protein. “It helps us recover, it helps us to heal on the inside and outside.”
For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA.
If you have a question about your health you’d like answered, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.