Plenty of clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will be with us today. An area of low pressure along the gulf coast is responsible for our cloud cover. A stray isolated shower is possible this afternoon. As the low tracks east and high pressure builds in, clouds will start to thin. Mostly sunny conditions will return for much of the week. Temperatures will warm into the 50s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible late Friday as a cold front approaches, followed by colder conditions for the Weekend...Have a great and safe day !