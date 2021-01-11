Plenty of clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will be with us today. An area of low pressure along the gulf coast is responsible for our cloud cover. A stray isolated shower is possible this afternoon. As the low tracks east and high pressure builds in, clouds will start to thin. Mostly sunny conditions will return for much of the week. Temperatures will warm into the 50s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible late Friday as a cold front approaches, followed by colder conditions for the Weekend...Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High , low 50s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, late rain & snow showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
