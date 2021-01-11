HFD: Sprinklers contain fire in health care facility, averting serious outcome

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department is crediting a sprinkler system with helping to contain a fire at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab (HHR).
The department announced Monday, January 11, that crews responded to HHR around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. There they found a fire in the basement utility room, as well as smoke on the first floor.
HFD personnel and HHR staff worked to get residents in the affected area to a separate wing of the facility.
There were no injuries reported.
The department says sprinklers helped to contain the fire to the utility room. Authorities believe the fire was caused by an electrical problem, and they estimate damages to be around $150,000.
The Harrisonburg Fire Department says it was assisted by units from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, and the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.