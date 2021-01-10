White supremacist fliers left at multiple homes in Scottsville neighborhood

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA’s Dean of Libraries says he woke up to an unwelcome surprise on his driveway: a neo-Nazi pamphlet.
John Unsworth says his wife found this pamphlet outside their home in Scottsville yesterday, and that several of their neighbors had them on their driveways, too. The paper bears a swastika, and is dedicated to white pride.
Unsworth says he does not think the timing of the pamphlets in the same week as an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is a coincidence. He calls on whoever dropped off the papers to remember: millions died to defeat that ideology less than a century ago.
“This is no joke. This isn’t cosplay. You know this,” He said. “You know, we saw Nazi symbols and the Confederate flag in the heart of democracy earlier this week. You know, this is this is serious.”
Unsworth reported the incident to the FBI, and dropped the paper off at the local Virginia State Police fusion center in Scottsville.
