Tracking Southern Snow and Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a pleasant January Sunday over the region. High temperatures were above average for this time of year. Reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Under a mainly clear sky and near calm wind, temperatures will drop to near or a little below freezing overnight.
Many communities will have a red sky sunrise Monday morning. Clouds will continue to increase as a southern snow and rain storm will pass us by to the south. Highs will be cooler due to cloud cover.
Light rain showers will miss the area Monday evening. Partial clearing Monday night will allow for chilly overnight lows. More sunshine on Tuesday. Temperatures during the afternoon through Friday will be milder than average.
Tracking the progress of a stronger cold front for Friday. It will arrive by the end of the day at this point. There are now indications rain will form along and ahead of the this cold front. Rain chances are now mentioned later Friday into Friday night.
Becoming seasonably chilly and dry for next weekend.
Sunday overnight: Mostly clear and cold with patchy frost. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Cooler and dry. Highs in the 40s. Light south breeze.
Monday night: Any rain showers will pass by over Southside Virginia and mainly over North Carolina. Lows by dawn in the upper 20s.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers now possible by later in the day and evening. Highs near 50 and breezy. Lows lower 30s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and blustery. It’ll be cooler with highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the 40s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.