Red Cross looking for volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All across the country, and even in your hometown, the American Red Cross is in desperate need of volunteers.
The pandemic has increased the need for volunteers to help in many different ways. Bill Brent with the Shenandoah Chapter of the American Red Cross says he’s seen the community step up in many ways during the pandemic. Still, the Red Cross finds itself in desperate need of more helping hands.
“Anybody right now who feels like they want to make a difference on the front lines, volunteering with the American Red Cross is absolutely the way to do it,” Brent said.
Brent says the process of getting involved is easy and volunteers are kept very safe. Anyone interested in volunteering can click here.
