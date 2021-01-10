No injuries reported in Esmont Road house fire that caused $75,000 in damages

KEENE, Va. (WVIR) - A house fire in Albemarle County has left three people without a home.
The fire occurred in the 6400-block of Esmont Road. Albemarle County Fire Rescue (ACFR) says crews arrived on scene within minutes, and managed to put out the blaze before it spread. Two adults that lived in the house were evacuated, while one other resident was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation according to ACFR. According to the Albemarle County Fire Marshall’s Office, the blaze caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damages.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE PRESS RELEASE -- 1/10/2021
Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to take a moment to remind our community of the importance of having an evacuation plan to determine how best to safely evacuate your home in the event of a fire.
