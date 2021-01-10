Nice Sunday, Watching Southern Snow and Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold start to this Sunday with areas of frost, expect less wind and not as chilly conditions later on today. We’ll have wall to wall sunshine and a blue sky!
Watching the progress of a southern storm system as we head into Monday. This one is spreading snow from west and central Texas today. To snow and chilly rain over the South Monday. The current track still takes much of the rain and snow off to our south. There could be a rain shower and sprinkles around here Monday evening. Mainly south of the James River. Not much precipitation expected at all. Many locations will stay dry.
Overall it’s a quiet and dry weather pattern through at least the middle of the week.
A dry cold front passes by Friday. Colder, more January-like temperatures look to arrive for Saturday.
Our snow drought looks to continue across central Virginia. It has now been more than a year since Charlottesville received at least an inch of snowfall.
Sunday: Sunshine, blue sky and not as chilly. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday night: Mainly clear and cold. Areas of frost. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Slight chance for an evening rain shower. Mainly south. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs near 50. Lows lower 30s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.
