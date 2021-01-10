Matt Lewis scores 28 points; JMU defeats Chowan University 100-76

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Matt Lewis scored a game-high 28 points, and the James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Division II Chowan University 100-76 on Sunday in Harrisonburg.
Lewis made 10-of-12 shots from the field, including 6-of-8 three-pointers.
Fourteen players saw the court for the Dukes against the Hawks, who were playing their first game of the season, and the JMU bench contributed 48 points.
Chowan University was a last-minute replacement for both UNCW and Elon, as both teams had to cancel their two-game series against James Madison this weekend, due to COVID-19 issues.
The Dukes (5-4, 0-0 CAA) are scheduled to take on Northeastern on January 23 & 24 in Boston.
