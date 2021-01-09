UVA wrestling dominates Gardner-Webb 44 to -1 in home opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia wrestling team earned bonus points in seven of ten matches, and the Cavaliers defeated Gardner-Webb 44 to -1 on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs had a penalty point applied during the 174-pound match, due to a bench warning, to earn their negative final score.
No. 12 Louie Hayes and No. 3 Jay Aiello both earned victories by pin, at 133 and 197-pounds, respectively.
“Some of the huge positives were bonus points,” says head coach Steve Garland. “Bonus points, bonus points, bonus points. Louie Hayes, I’m telling you, man. I know he’s ranked 11th, so it’s not like the world doesn’t know about him, but golly, does he wrestle awesomely. He wrestles so hard, and he’s always looking to pin somebody.”
Hayes adds, “(There were) a lot of bonus points for the guys. A lot of guys fishing for points on the feet. A lot of guys setting the tone on the mat right away, getting out. We got guys riding really hard. We got guys doing a lot of right things, and we’re ready to carry that energy into next week against NC State.”
The Cavaliers (1-0) will host the 4th-ranked Wolfpack on Friday at five o’clock at Memorial Gymnasium.
VIRGINIA 44, GARDNER-WEBB -1
- 125: Patrick McCormick major dec. Austin Wadlow (GWU), 10-0; UVA 4, GWU 0133: No. 12 Louie Hayes pinned Todd Carter (GWU), 3:09; UVA 10, GWU 0
- 141: Brian Courtney tech fall Conrad Schiess (GWU), 23-5 (6:45); UVA 15, GWU 0149: Denton Spencer dec. Jacson Muldrew (GWU), 9-4; UVA 18, GWU 0
- 157: No. 16 Justin McCoy tech fall Chase McKinney (GWU), 17-2 (6:35); UVA 23, GWU 0
- 165: Jake Keating tech fall Austin Reames (GWU), 21-6 (3:47); UVA 28, GWU 0
- 174: Vic Marcelli major dec. Sam Mora (GWU), 10-1; UVA 32, GWU -1
- 184: Michael Battista dec. Evan Schenk (GWU), 7-4; UVA 35, GWU -1
- 197: No. 3 Jay Aiello pinned Jack Trautman (GWU), 4:07; UVA 41, GWU -1
- HWT: No 19 Quinn Miller dec. Anthony Perrine (GWU), 3-2 (TB-1); UVA 44, GWU -1
- *A team point was deducted from GWU during the 174 weight class for bench conduct
ADDITIONAL MATCHES
- 125: Sam Book tech fall Aedyn Concepcion (GWU), 18-0
- 125: Sam Book dec. Austin Wadlow (GWU), 8-4
- 125: Patrick McCormick major dec. Aedyn Concepcion (GWU), 12-0
- 133: Evan Buchanan dec. Todd Carter (GWU), 4-2
- 141: Dylan Cedeno pinned Corbin Dion (GWU), 1:55
- 141: Scott Kiyono tech fall Corbin Dion, 23-8 (7:00)
- 157: Nic Sansone major dec. Christian Trimble, 10-1
- 157: Chase McKinney dec. Justin Phillips, 8-5
- 174: Robby Patrick pinned Sam Mora, 0:48
- HWT: Jessie Knight pinned Gabriel Pickett, 1:32
