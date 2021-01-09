Islamic Society of Central Virginia holds food distribution event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Islamic Society of Central Virginia supplied food to community members in need on January 9.
With funds from a $10,000 Community Response Initiative Grant from Islamic Relief USA, the Islamic Society of Central Virginia had boxes of food for over 200 people. Organizers of the event say this helps fill a critical need in the community during the pandemic.
“Right now we see a lot of our community members who have lost their job,” President of the Board Mudhasir Bashir said. “Some have actually lost them for a while now, for a few months now, so this is just an effort to make sure that nobody in Charlottesville goes without food.”
The group will also hold another event on January 16, from noon until 1 p.m. It is open to anyone in the community.
