Demonstrators gather to protest for removal of President Trump

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A large crowd gathered January 9, at the corner of Ridge Street and McIntire Road, in Charlottesville, to voice their anger over the events that unfolded at the Capitol this week.
Over 100 demonstrators were on hand with signs to rally for the removal of President Trump. Organizers of the event from Indivisible Charlottesville say even though Trump may be out of office soon, “Trumpism,” is alive and well.
“We’re here to show that Charlottesville stands against fascism whether it’s in the Capitol or on our streets,” Indivisible Charlottesville’s David Singerman said. “There’s a straight line from what happened here in 2017 and what happened in the Capitol on Wednesday, and we are here to demand that there be justice, that there be accountability, that Trump be removed from office.”
The demonstrators say it’s important to show that they won’t stop fighting when something is important.
