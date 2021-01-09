Cold Overnight, Nice Sunday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a brisk and sunny Saturday, expect a clear sky overnight with temperatures falling below freezing for most.
Less wind and not as chilly on Sunday with more sunshine and blue sky.
Watching the progress of a southern storm system as we head into early next week. This one will spread snow from west and central Texas on Sunday to snow and chilly rain over the South Monday. The current track now takes much of the rain and snow off to our south. There could be a rain and snow shower around here Monday evening. Not much precipitation expected.
Overall it’s a quiet and dry weather pattern through at least the middle of next week.
A dry cold front passes by next Friday. Colder, more January-like temperatures look to arrive for next Saturday.
Our snow drought looks to continue across central Virginia. It has now been more than a year since Charlottesville received at least an inch of snowfall.
Saturday night: Less wind under a starry sky. More frost with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s by dawn.
Sunday: Sunshine and not as chilly. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 40s. Slight chance for an evening rain and snow shower. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs near 50. Lows lower 30s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.
