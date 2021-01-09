Charlottesville Track Club hosts New Year’s 5K

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Track Club’s held its annual New Year’s 5K on Saturday morning at Foxfield Track, with significant changes from previous races.
The race had to be rescheduled from New Year’s Day to January 9 due to inclement weather, but the biggest change was the format of the race: Instead of starting the race altogether at one time, runners were assigned a time slot to start the race. Run-times were still tracked. Masks were required at all times except when crossing the starting line to begin the race.
Organizer Mark Lorenzoni said the new format works well to keep people safe while competing.
“It’s working well. People are starting to get used to it. They actually like it a little better because in a mass start, you get pulled out, fast and slow, all together, you get to the mile-marker and go ‘whoa, that was a little to quick’, but here you can gauge your own pace, it’s very personal,” Lorenzoni said.
Proceeds from the race will go to PACEM in Charlottesville.
