Waynesboro man arrested on felony warrants related to alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man has been arrested on nine felony warrants related to an investigation of alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Christopher Ricardo Dixon, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, December 30, without incident on the following felony charges: six counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of attempt to commit forcible sodomy.
Police say the investigation concerned reported events that allegedly took place over the course of this year on the north side of Waynesboro.
Dixon is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
