UVA data scientists release COVID-19 risk assessment app

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s now a way to track the risk of contracting COVID-19 based on where you are and how many people you’re around.
A group of data scientists at the University of Virginia are launching a new app that shows you the likelihood that someone at an event is unknowingly contagious with COVID-19.
Data shows risk likelihood based on location and number of people in a group.
“We put this app together with the idea that you select of a location, a county in this case, and then there’s a display that shows the likelihood that someone at that event is likely contagious, based on the number of people at that event,” said Associate Professor Michael Porter.
Those behind the app say it’s not fool-proof, and the numbers show a best guess. It does not reflect numbers of people who have been vaccinated or may have immunity after surviving the virus.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.