TJHD to start vaccinating more frontline workers Jan. 4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) plans to begin vaccinating more frontline workers next week.
“We start vaccinating our healthcare personnel, which is the designated phase one individuals on Monday,” District Health Director Denise Bonds said.
TJHD is beginning 2021 by vaccinating EMS providers, dialysis center staff, and Region Ten residential facility personnel with the Moderna shot January 4.
“Everyone that we vaccinate next week will have to come back in four weeks and get their second shot,” Bonds said.
Bonds says construction of a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Charlottesville’s old Kmart parking lot is expected to be completed this weekend. This will allow for vaccines to be administered at faster rates.
According to TJHD, Red Light Management and the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band donated space and funding to help with the clinic.
“I anticipate that once we get into this new modular space and we get into a routine, we will be able to vaccinate many people very quickly, but the vaccine is still being manufactured. We have a stockpile at the national level, but we don’t have an infinite stockpile right now,” Bonds said.
As a year filled with grief and resilience comes to a close, Bonds is looking ahead as she sees the light at the end of the tunnel.
“What I’m hoping for is a resolution of COVID. That we can look back at all the measures that we’ve had to institute and really put those behind us as people get vaccinated. My resolution is to continue to work as hard as we have to really try and keep our community as safe as we can,” Bonds said.
Even though the vaccine is here, Bonds says the hospital system is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases. She’s asking everyone to stay home on this New Years Eve.
