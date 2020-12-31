Rain and freezing rain on the horizon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds are in place as we track an approaching cold front. A few showers are possible later Today. Steadier areas of rain will be here Friday. Some higher elevations and portions of the Valley may see pockets of freezing rain. As high pressure builds in, skies and expected to clear, and temperatures will warm Saturday. A few showers will develop early Sunday. Have a great and safe holiday Weekend !