Rain and freezing rain on the horizon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds are in place as we track an approaching cold front. A few showers are possible later Today. Steadier areas of rain will be here Friday. Some higher elevations and portions of the Valley may see pockets of freezing rain. As high pressure builds in, skies and expected to clear, and temperatures will warm Saturday. A few showers will develop early Sunday. Have a great and safe holiday Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 50
Tonight: Cloudy with showers, Low: low 30s
Friday: Periods of rain and freezing rain, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Morning showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s
