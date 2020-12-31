People in Charlottesville area frustrated by delays in postal service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many in the Charlottesville area are wondering where their Christmas cards and gifts are sitting after being ordered weeks ago.
Abbe Macbeth of Charlottesville says she ordered a sweater at the beginning of December, but is still waiting to receive it.
“I ordered it almost a month ago. This is a website that’s pretty good and even does in-store pickup, which was not an option for this item, so I had it shipped,” she said.
Macbeth says the last update she received from the company’s website was on December 5 stating that the item is currently delayed.
“It’s definitely one of those things where I think you want it when you order it and then, you know, a month later it’s like well is this something I really need anymore?” Macbeth said.
Even though Christmas is long gone, Macbeth is still waiting for homemade ornaments sent by friends in New York to be delivered. She says they were shipped over two weeks ago.
“It’s something we were all going to have on our trees going forward, and it’s a little frustrating that of all things seems to have gotten misplaced,” Macbeth said.
Jessica Mejia of Charlottesville says cards and gifts that people sent for her children to open on Christmas were sent in early December. She says some of them have still not been delivered.
“It’s very upsetting. You need to trust that if you send something in the mail that it will get to where it needs to go,” Mejia said.
NBC29 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service about the delays in the mail system. USPS declined for an interview, but a spokesperson said, “The Postal Service’s 644,000 employees continue to work diligently to address issues and remain focused on delivering for the nation. Amid the historic volume, the Postal Service continues to flex its network, including making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver a historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season.”
USPS also says a temporary employee shortage due to surges in COVID-19 has also added to delays.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.