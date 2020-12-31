New unemployment benefits: What Virginians need to know

Walton says the previous Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (P.U.A.) under the CARES act allowed anyone who qualified like those who were self-employed or gig workers to receive up to 39 weeks of benefits. He adds that even though benefits did temporarily expire on December 26th after the Trump administration failed to sign the $900 billion pandemic relief package because the president signed the bill into law Sunday states were allowed to move forward and implement the new provisions provided for in the new piece of legislation.