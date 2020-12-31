Man killed in early morning Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has died after an early morning shooting that occurred in Richmond.
Police received a call around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, for the report of a man shot in front of his home located in the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to police, there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
