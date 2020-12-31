Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the remainder of the day. A few showers are possible later this afternoon and evening. Steadier rain and pockets of freezing rain (higher elevations) will be with us Friday. As high pressure builds in, look for clearing skies and milder temperatures. A weak system may bring a shower early Sunday, followed by clearing skies and above normal temperatures that will stick around for much of next week. Have a great and safe Holiday Weekend !