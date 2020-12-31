Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the remainder of the day. A few showers are possible later this afternoon and evening. Steadier rain and pockets of freezing rain (higher elevations) will be with us Friday. As high pressure builds in, look for clearing skies and milder temperatures. A weak system may bring a shower early Sunday, followed by clearing skies and above normal temperatures that will stick around for much of next week. Have a great and safe Holiday Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Cloudy, with a few showers, Low: low 30s
Friday: Rain & some freezing rain(high elevations), High: upper 30s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Early shower, mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.